The Washington County Election Commission has mailed 79,080 postcards to registered voters updating them on their voting precincts and newly drawn representative districts in the county.
The postcards also contain key dates for upcoming elections and information on the county’s four early voting sites for the May 3 primary and two subsequent elections.
April 4 is the deadline to register to vote in the May 3 election. The early voting period runs from April 13 to April 28.
Dana Jones, the county’s administrative of elections, said the postcards contain valuable information that voters might want to “stick on their refrigerators” and consult throughout the mid-term elections.
Each postcard provides the registered voter with the name and location of his/her Election Day voting precinct, as well as that voter’s County Commission, Board of Education/constable and state House districts.
Jones said she has heard feedback from at least five voters who were unhappy to see their voting precincts changed this year.
The Election Commission has reduced the number of the county’s voting sites from 35 to 23 election precincts.
Most of the redrawn voting precincts are located in Washington County and Johnson City schools. Johnson City’s Freedom Hall Civic Center, 1320 Pactolas Road, is among the new voting precincts and will also serve as one of four early voting sites for this year’s election calendar.
Other early voting sites are:
• The Heritage Center, 161 Molly Grace Lane, Jonesborough.
• Crossroad Christian Church, 1300 Suncrest Drive, Gray.
• East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Center, Johnson City.
Election officials said the new voting precincts were chosen because they are already handicap accessible and compliant with rules established by the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as having a reliable internet connection.
Jones says meeting those standards is important as the county works to shift from traditional voting precincts, where voters must now live inside their boundaries to be allowed to cast a ballot on Election Day, to the concept of voting centers, where any registered voter in Washington County can mark a ballot on Election Day.
There are now seven counties in Tennessee that offer voting centers to their residents. Washington County hopes to join them, but election officials want to make sure such a system will work before asking the state for permission to make the change.
A map of the redrawn voting precincts, which were required as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census count, as well as information on County Commission, school board and state legislative districts can be found on the Election Commission’s website at wcecoffice.com.