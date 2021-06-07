With a busy election year looming in 2022, election officials say moving day can’t come soon enough for the Washington County Election Commission.
Election commissioners met Monday to discuss plans to move their offices from their current quarters on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse to the George P. Jaynes Justice Center.
Election officials said the start of the next election cycle will begin on Dec. 20 when candidates are allowed to start picking up qualifying petitions for the May 3 primaries for county offices.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said she would like to see election staffers moved into their new home by the end of September, but has been informed by County Mayor Joe Grandy that such a timetable might not be realistic.
Jones told election commissioners she hopes the move can be made by the end of the year.
Washington County commissioners voted last month to approve a resolution allowing the Election Commission to move its offices to the justice center, and to lease event space behind the Food City in The Heritage, 161 Molly Grayce Lane, Jonesborough, for nine weeks to accommodate early voting.
Meanwhile, Jones told election commissioners on Monday that the county has completely cleared out of the former Ole Towne Ace Hardware building at 220 N. 2nd Ave. in Jonesborough. The county had leased that building as one of three early voting sites in 2020.
The election administrator said she has been working on a floor plan for the new office space in the justice center. She and Election Commission Chairman Gary McAllister said the board would meet with Grandy to work out those details.
Election Commissioner John Abe Teague reminded his colleagues that the “mayor has a vision and we have a vision for the space, so we’ll just have to work it out.”
Even so, McAllister said he would “like to see us in the Justice Center as quickly as possible.” Election Commissioner C.B. Kinch agreed, noting “that it’s a shame” election deputies are being asked to continue to work in what he called “unhealthy conditions” at the courthouse.
In the meantime, Jones said there are still a “number of challenges” that must be addressed to facilitate the move, including finding a remedy to security issues with the new space.
“By state statute, I can’t move us into an unsecured space,” Jones said.
The Election Commission also agreed Monday to hold a workshop to discuss the office’s early voting and other facility needs. Election Commission Secretary Martha Davis said that dialogue should include discussion of the commission’s future office needs.
Part of that discussion, she said, should be exploring a stand-alone Election Commission office building on a footprint already designated for such a facility at the justice center.
“We need to come up with a long-range strategy or at least begin working on a wish list,” she told her colleagues.
Earlier Monday, Jones, McAllister and Davis met with members of the County Commission’s Budget Committee to discuss the Election Commission’s new budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1. The proposed $774,731 budget covers one election during the next fiscal year, and includes a 3% pay increase for the election staff.
Jones told commissioners the salary adjustments are needed to bring the office’s four election employees more in line with the pay of other courthouse deputies.
Budget Committee members are scheduled to address the pay issue at their regular meeting on Wednesday.