Christmas is often dubbed the most wonderful time of the year, but for more than 800 local families in need, Christmas can be a time of worry, sacrifice and heartbreak.
Capt. Bethany Yocum with the Salvation Army spoke to the Johnson City Press about one local family registered to receive a Christmas Box through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
Yocum said she was contacted on behalf of an elderly woman who had taken custody of her grandchildren to prevent them from entering the foster care system only days before the end of registration for the Angel Tree program.
Yocum said the woman was living on a fixed income and was receiving less than $60 in food stamps at the time, but despite the woman’s financial struggles, she told Yocum she couldn’t bear the thought of her grandchildren being placed in the foster care system and took them into her care.
“She said, of course, with the stress of worrying if her grandchildren were going to end up in the system or were going to be split up and not have a home, even though she didn’t really have the finances to manage, she just couldn’t let them go,” said Yocum. “And so she took them in and had been praying that the Lord would make a way to get them through the season.”
Those prayers were answered by a family member of the woman when they contacted the Salvation Army on her behalf to inquire about getting her grandchildren registered to receive gifts from the Angel Tree and a Christmas Box from the Johnson City Press containing food to make a holiday meal.
When Yocum called the woman to get her family registered for the programs, she said the woman was emotional, and told Yocum her heart had been broken by the thought of not being able to provide Christmas for her grandchildren.
“I was able to contact her, and she didn’t know anything about her family member reaching out, and whenever I called she just immediately broke down into tears,” Yocum said.
Through the programs, the elderly woman’s grandchildren will receive Christmas presents donated by community members from the Angel Tree, and the woman will also receive a box that will provide the food necessary to cook a traditional Christmas dinner through the Christmas Box program. Yocum said without these programs, many families in need would spend the holiday season without gifts or food.
“The reality is without the Christmas Box program and without supporters of the Angel Tree program these are the types of needs that would go unmet,” said Yocum. “These are the families that would continue to be in despair.”
However, Yocum said, thanks to the support of the Angel Tree and Christmas Box programs through donations from the community, this local family and 809 others like them will get to enjoy Christmas without worry this year.
“We get to make sure that they wake up on Christmas morning with hope, with joy, and free of the burden of wondering how their next bill is going to be paid or where their next meal is going to come from because the community rallied around them and supported them through these programs,” said Yocum.
Donations to the Christmas Box program are tax-deductible and 100% of donations go toward the purchase of food for families in need. Please mail any donations to Sandy Whitaker at: Johnson City Press, P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City TN 37602-3434.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.