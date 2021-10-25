ELIZABETHTON — The Rules and By-laws Committee of the Carter County Commission worked late Monday evening to develop a proposed redistricting plan for the next county election to be held in May.
While the committee was working in a workshop session and not able to take a vote, the committee had narrowed its choices down to a few possible solutions. One thing appeared to be certain — the number of commissioners would be decreased for the first time in several decades, going down from 24 commissioners to 16 or less.
Some of the possibilities were to keep the same number of commission districts at eight, but cut the number of commissioners from each district from three to two. That would mean the next commission would have 16 commissioners. There were also proposals to redraw the districts, with the number of districts ranging from 13, 15, and 16; with one commissioner from each district. Another alternative was to have nine districts, but that did not appear to be a very popular solution among the committee members.
Following the first break of the evening, Committee Chairman Randall Jenkins told the committee that “this committee has a lot to decide.” He said “it is just my opinion as chairman and also my gut feeling, that the best is the eight districts.”
He went on to tell the committee members that he believed “it is the only way we are going to get it passed.”
Jenkins said another consideration is the time needed to get the redistricting finished in time for the upcoming election. He said several months were lost before the final numbers of the 2020 Census were available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the deadline for getting things finished for the next election is the Dec. 20 deadline for candidates to pick up election papers.
Jenkins said there were other considerations for which eight commission districts worked best. One of those was that the eight commission districts would also blend perfectly with the eight school board districts.
Jenkins said another big fit was the way the county commissioners are assigned to committees.
He said the eight-district plan works well by assigning eight commissioners to each standing committee. He said that means the one-person, one-vote principle is maintained.
Jenkins said another big consideration is that by building the new eight districts on the current eight districts, it would save the Carter County Election Commission a lot of work notifying voters of their new district assignments during a time when the Election Commission does not have a lot of time before the next election.