ELIZABETHTON — The people of Carter County are justifiably proud of their county’s long and distinguished history. But there are significant gaps in what is known about that history and a new $10,000 grant is designed to learn more about a lesser known part of the history of one part of the history of the county and the city of Elizabethton.
The grant will be used to help collect and document some of the history of the Douglas School for the archives of Elizabethton High School. Douglas was a segregated school for black students that operated in Elizabethton from the 1890’s until the city schools were integrated in 1965. Douglas began as a one-room, one-teacher school into a 12-grade school. Despite the school’s role in local education, there is not a lot of historical records left on the old school.
That is the reason behind the award of the grant grant. The grant is part of $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding awarded in $10,000 increments by the American Library Association to 200 libraries across the nation. Dustin Hensley, librarian for Elizabethton High School said the grant for Elizabethton will be used to pay for two college students to serve as interns in June and July to recover more the history of the school and community. That would include conducting oral interviews in the community with alumni of Douglas and family members who remember the school. Hensley said the students would probably be majors in history or communications. The process of selecting the interns has not started.
Hensley said partners in the project will be the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library and Elizabethton Archivist Joe Penza and the non-profit research organization Black in Appalachia, and its director, William Isom.
Penza said it is not the goal to build up a physical collection, but to link the Douglas Archives that are brought in to the online holdings of Black in Appalachia. Penza said there was not a large population of black people in Carter County and the holdings in the local archives are not extensive. Hensley and Penza said what is available are Douglas School registers and registration cards, There are also stories about teachers who made sacrifices in order to provide education to the following generation. Penza said a lot of what is known has come from earlier work by Black in Appalachia and the work of Jacey Augustus and the Cedar Grove Foundation.