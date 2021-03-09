Replica jerseys from African-American team to be worn April 12
ELIZABETHTON — During the coming season, members of Elizabethton High School’s varsity baseball team won’t just be learning the intricacies of America’s pastime, but also a little about racial segregation in America’s past.
During some games this season, the Cyclones won’t be wearing their traditional orange and black uniforms. Instead, they will be wearing “throwback” replicas of the uniforms worn by the Elizabethton Blue Grays during the time before Jackie Robinson, when Black and white players had to play on separate teams. The Blue Grays were the only team of Black semi-pro players from the Tri-Cities.
Playing from 1935 to 1955, the team consisted of players from Elizabethton, Kingsport, Bristol, Greeneville, as well as from Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. In addition to wearing the uniform of the Blue Grays, most of the men would also wear the uniform of their country’s armed forces during World War II and the subsequent Cold War.
The replica uniforms were purchased by the Dugout Club, supported by the community. The purchase also included hats, socks and bats to complete the uniform.
A press release issued by the Elizabethton City School System said the reason why the Cyclones are wearing the throwback uniform “is to recognize the Elizabethton Blue Grays players and their contribution to the game and their proud representation of Elizabethton and the Tri-Cities area.”
The replica uniforms were designed by Uniforms Express to be identical to the original uniforms worn by the Blue Grays.
Community historian Jacey Augustus has long led the effort to keep the story of the Blue Grays known and respected. She is the founder and director of the Cedar Grove Foundation, Elizabethton’s only African-American historical organization. Augustus said the foundation is dedicated to collecting and preserving lost, rare and unknown histories of the area.”
Augustus has collected oral histories from members of the Blue Grays, who told her how they would travel by night to their games the next day in order to avoid racial problems and how they accepted invitations from church members to stay in their homes during road trips.
Despite the difficulties, team members continued to play and showcase the game they loved.
Elizabethton High School and the Elizabethton City Board of Education have memorabilia on the Blue Grays on display to recognize the team’s achievements. The Cedar Grove Foundation dedicated these displays with the help of the last two remaining Blue Grays players: James “Chick” Forney and Columbus “Ted” Hartsaw.
The Cyclones will dedicate a game to recognize the Blue Grays and wear the “throwback” uniforms for the first time on April 12. EHS Coach Ryan Presnell said, “We hope to have several relatives of the players on hand on that night to throw out the first pitch. We plan to start a GoFundMe page on behalf of the Cedar Grove Foundation to commission research and preservation of African-American athletic contributions in Carter County.”