Eggs Up Grill, a restaurant serving brunch and lunch, begins construction this month at the Mall at Johnson City, which will be its first Tennessee location.
This is the first Eggs Up Grill for franchise owner Ken Bates, according to a press release from the business.
“We know the breakfast segment is thriving so opening the first Eggs Up Grill in Tennessee is exciting and the best choice in terms of value and quality,” said Bates. “Along with the menu, we’re always impressed with the family atmosphere at Eggs Up Grill, which is something we’ve always promoted and will continue to do so. It will be a fun place to work.”
Bates, a Kingsport native, has worked in the franchise business for more than 30 years. Bates' career with Little Caesars began in Clinton, Tennessee, and grew to 24 restaurants across four states, including Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.
Eggs Up Grill in Johnson City will feature the brand’s newest kitchen innovation, which includes a streamlined design, allowing Eggs Up Grill to expand its menu offerings.
Bates eventually wants to grow with the brand and open five Eggs Up Grills in the Tri-Cities Tennessee and Virginia market.
With seating for 106, plus an outdoor patio for dining, the 2,750 square-foot restaurant, the press release said, will be designed to make guests feel at home in a light, bright and cheery atmosphere. The walls will feature artwork specifically designed for Eggs Up Grill that pays homage to its namesake, the egg.
The Johnson City restaurant will serve guests seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with dine-in, online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery options available. A convenient to-go station will allow for easy pick-up for online orders and third-party delivery.
Eggs Up Grill caters events big or small, with a menu featuring breakfast favorites like eggs, grits, home fries, biscuits and gravy and muffins. Salads, sandwiches and wraps are available for catered lunch.
Eggs Up Grill offers seasonal items and its full menu for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Menu categories include omelets and benedicts prepared with fresh, hand-cracked eggs, pancakes, waffles, and breakfast sandwiches, as well as classic breakfast entrees.
Lunch choices included juicy burgers, tasty sandwiches, wraps and salads. The menu also offers heart-healthy and gluten-friendly options and a kids’ menu. The full menu is available open to close, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Johnson City Eggs Up Grill restaurant plans to employ 25 team members and will begin hiring later this year.