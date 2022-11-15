featured Work continues on new Jonesborough K-8 school Robert Houk Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Author facebook Author email Nov 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Crews work to install the exterior brick at the new Jonesborough school. Burwil Construction is serving as primary contractor on the $42.75 million project By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Crews work on drainage of the athletic fields at the new Jonesborough K-8 school. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Work continues at the new $42.7 million K-8 school in Jonesborough. Town official hope the school will be ready for students in late 2023. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com The Jonesborough K-8 school, which is on a 48-acre tract at 720 N. Cherokee St., is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Work continues at the new $42.7 million K-8 school in Jonesborough. Town official hope the school will be ready for students in late 2023. By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Work continues on the new Jonesborough K-8 school, which is on a 48-acre tract at 720 N. Cherokee St.The facility is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.The $42.75 million project is being financed by a loan granted to the town through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Communities Facilities Loan Program.Burwil Construction is serving as primary contractor for the project.Town officials say the construction project, which broke ground in November 2021, is on track to be completed by late 2023. Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Loan Jonesborough K-8 Work Building Industry Project Official Burwil Construction Program Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting. Author facebook Author email Follow Robert Houk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR