Work continues on the new Jonesborough K-8 school, which is on a 48-acre tract at 720 N. Cherokee St.

The facility is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you