School may be out, but the school buildings themselves are still full of life as teachers and administrators work hard to prepare for the next school year.
Leslie Lyons, Ridgeview Elementary’s principal, and Lori Nash, the school’s librarian and media specialist, shared some of the ways that their school stays busy over the summer.
While many might think that teachers get summers off and school buildings go dormant from June to August, this is not at all the case. Throughout the summer months, schools like Ridgeview stay busy planning and making improvements.
Teachers constantly work hard to improve their classes and the ways that they deliver their materials. Throughout the summer, teacher teams across Washington County meet to plan their lessons and units for the coming school year.
“Speaking as a teacher, your mind is never not on lessons or what you’re going to do with the kids,” Nash said. “Even if it’s just seeing something that you’d like to try with one of your classes, your mind is always on [school].”
In addition to improving their lesson plans, teachers spend the summer improving their own skills. According to Lyons, over 60 Washington County teachers completed a week-long state program earlier this summer that helped them acquire the skills and tools needed to encourage early literacy in students.
School administrators also stay busy working to improve school programs. Throughout the summer they review bids and view demonstrations before purchasing new materials or choosing a new curriculum. Administration works with teachers throughout the summer to create class rosters and school schedules.
“It’s still a full team approach even though we are in summer,” said Lyons.
Summer camps are in full swing, including a STEM camp that offers creative science-based activities for students to engage in. Lyons described Ridgeview’s ELA and Math Summer Camps as “a fun, engaging and active experience for kids,” as well as a way to provide students with supplemental educational enrichment. Additionally, upcoming kindergarteners who have never been in school before are able to participate in this program and get a taste of what a regular school day is like.
Several school athletic programs run throughout the summer as well. According to Lyons, Ridgeview offers summer basketball camps and facilitates summer tryouts for sports like football, volleyball and cheerleading. Preseason conditioning and training for these sports also begins over the summer.
Finally, the vast majority of the deep cleaning and renovations that are needed to maintain a school building happen during the summer when there are less students and faculty present. Classrooms and cafeterias are deep cleaned, libraries are reorganized and a book inventory is taken, hallway floors are waxed and repairs are made to the building and its facilities.
Teachers and school administrators in this area realize that educating kids is a very important job that requires year-round planning and attention to detail. If it weren’t for their hard work during the summer months, the school year would not run smoothly or be as beneficial to kids as it is.