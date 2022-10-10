featured WETS-FM launches fall fund drive CONTRIBUTED Oct 10, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WETS-FM, the local National Public Radio station, goes into its pledge drive needing new contributions more than ever. Tony Casey/Johnson City Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations.Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.That’s the perspective of Chad Barrett, who now leads WETS-FM on East Tennessee State University’s campus.That viewpoint is what drives Barrett as the station prepares for its annual fall fund drive that begins Saturday, Oct. 8, and goes through Friday, Oct. 14.“Public radio is so important here in the Appalachian Highlands and across the United States,” said Barrett. “We share critical news stories, informed opinions and so much more.” Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Barrett would like to see WETS-FM raise $100,000 during the fall drive.Like so many businesses and organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic hit WETS-FM hard. The station estimated that fundraising dropped between 30-40% in 2020-21.Donations go directly to supporting NPR programming, as well as helping with the replacement of aging equipment.Visit wets.org or call (888) 895-9387 to donate.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Radio Station Etsu Donations Public Funding Viewpoint Chad Barrett Drive Listener Radio Station Programming Recommended for you ON AIR