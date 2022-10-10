WETS-FM needs listener contributions more than ever

WETS-FM, the local National Public Radio station, goes into its pledge drive needing new contributions more than ever.

 Tony Casey/Johnson City Press

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations.

Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.

