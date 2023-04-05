Students protesting gun violence outside of Science Hill High School wear orange, a color which has become strongly associated with the gun violence prevention movement through the annual "Wear Orange Day."
A Science Hill High School student holds a sign reading "Stop Gun Violence" during Wednesday's protest outside the school. Another student's sign reads "44 more shootings than days in 2023. End this Epidemic."
At midday on Wednesday, around 80 students from Science Hill walked out of the school building in a peaceful demonstration against gun violence following a shooting at a Nashville school last week.
In a written statement from Johnson City Schools, administrators said, “the Science Hill administration team was aware of the potential walkout and had additional JCPD (officers) on campus to ensure the safety of the students. No students were prevented from participating in the protest or from returning to class.”
“We wanted to do this because we have a voice and we’re able to use it,” said one student.
“Protect your kids,” said another, “we’re dying in our schools.”
As a unified body, students shouted chants like “We want safety,” “Enough is enough,” “How many more” and “We won’t be silenced, end gun violence.”
They held signs and stood on the grass in front of Science Hill’s main entrance in protest, their chants earning them honks and encouraging cheers from drivers traveling down John Exum Parkway. Some students broke off and started a march around the school’s main building.
This protest is one of many across the nation in the wake of a March 27 shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.
According to a press release from Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action, both of which are part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network, students from more than 200 schools walked out in nationwide solidarity against gun violence.
“Right now, state lawmakers have the opportunity to pass common sense gun safety laws that would save lives,” the organizations' release said, “but in many states, lawmakers are instead considering dangerous legislation that would further weaken gun laws in places that already see high rates of gun violence.”
The release added that Students Demand Action volunteers organized these walkouts “to demand that lawmakers meet this moment with urgency and instead pass common sense policies to save lives.”
One mother who was present at the Science Hill protest in support of the students said she told her daughter to remain respectful throughout the protest so that her voice can truly be heard.
“Science Hill and my baby deserve it,” she said. “They need to be heard and (adults) need to listen. The teachers need to listen… I pray our legislators listen… These kids' lives matter and what happened in Nashville is heartbreaking.”
The mom said that a year ago her daughter would never have participated in a protest like this. She added that her “shy and very held back” daughter coming forward and wanting to protest says a lot about the importance and urgency of the students’ message.
“We’re worried about putting (other important issues) ahead of these kids, but when are these kids ever going to be important?”
Another mom who was also present in support of her son said she has had extensive discussions with him about forming an emergency escape plan. She said her son researched the group Students Demand Action before deciding to join the nationwide protest against gun violence.
Both the mother and son have read K. A. Holt’s ‘This is Not a Drill’, a story told through text messages that details a student’s experience during an active shooter lockdown. She said that her son talks to her about his fear and not knowing what to do if an active shooter situation occurred at Science Hill.
“My son is terrified…” she said. “I'm not against the Second Amendment, but I'm against kids being shot.”
Students demonstrated outside of Science Hill for an hour before school administrators and Johnson City police told them to return to class or go home.
According to school administrators, most of the students did return to class and “thanked the Science Hill administrative team for respecting their right to protest.”
Around 20 students refused to return to class and walked off the school’s campus. Science Hill administration said that none of the students who participated in the protest will be punished for their participation.