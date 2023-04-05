At midday on Wednesday, around 80 students from Science Hill walked out of the school building in a peaceful demonstration against gun violence following a shooting at a Nashville school last week.

In a written statement from Johnson City Schools, administrators said, “the Science Hill administration team was aware of the potential walkout and had additional JCPD (officers) on campus to ensure the safety of the students. No students were prevented from participating in the protest or from returning to class.”

Science Hill High School students walked out Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to protest gun violence.

