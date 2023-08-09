alert Water line break closes West View school Johnson City Press Johnson City Press Aug 9, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Washington County's West View Elementary will be closed Wednesday because of a water line break, according to the district's alert system.District officials did not provide information about how long the repairs were expected to take. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade Public Administration Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Elizabethton Police investigating Monday night shooting in which man was shot in the hip Water line break closes West View school ETSU’s Carter Railroad Museum to sponsor fall trip "Figuratively Speaking" highlights fine art, student interpretations Meet 'Daisy,' South Central's new K-9 ambassador Elizabethton Health and Welfare Board approves issuance of $15 million in bonds for Lynnwood Apartments ON AIR Local Events