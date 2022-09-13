NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Derek Kraus visited Unicoi County High School to talk with students about his career in racing.

Kraus told stories and answered questions about his career with NASCAR during a question and answer session. After the assembly, students were able to view Kraus’ racing truck.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you