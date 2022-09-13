NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Derek Kraus visited Unicoi County High School to talk with students about his career in racing.
Kraus told stories and answered questions about his career with NASCAR during a question and answer session. After the assembly, students were able to view Kraus’ racing truck.
UCHS is the third local school Kraus has visited. He said he enjoyed the visit and was even able to have a little fun by demonstrating a burnout in the school’s parking lot using a student's truck. Kraus did receive permission from Director of Schools John English and the student’s parents.
“It’s actually been a lot of fun,” said Kraus. “It’s definitely interesting and different from back home. It’s definitely been a lot of fun and it’s definitely really cool to meet new people.”
The visit was organized by the University of Northwestern Ohio in conjunction with NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway. UCHS automotive mechanics teacher Keith Greer said UNOH contacted him about bringing a driver to the school a while back.
“They called a couple months ago and said, ‘Hey, we would like to bring a driver up and we would like to put you in touch with NASCAR and they’ll be in touch with you to let you know the logistics of how this is going to work,” said Greer. “So it was a great opportunity for us.”
Greer said the visit was meant to help expand his students’ view on the scope of jobs available in the automotive world.
“A lot of students who take my class think they’re going to stay local and get a job in a shop, work locally in dealerships, but just this in itself will allow students to see there’s a whole other world of auto service out there in the racing aspect of it,” said Greer.
Kraus, who has been racing since he was 7 years old, said he hoped he could inspire some of the students who might potentially be interested in pursuing a career in racing.
“If this is what they want to do, it definitely takes a lot of dedication and you gotta be very into it to do it,” said Kraus. “That’s one thing my dad always told me is that if you want to do this you better stay focused at it and do it right.”