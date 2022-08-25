Four Washington County 4-H senior high members recently received the Vol State Award, the organization’s highest honor.
Recognition for the award is based on outstanding records in project achievement, leadership, citizenship and service in 4-H and to their community.
The inductees are Grace Kellner, Spencer Nelson, Rebecca Pearson and Jaelyn Fleenor. All are rising seniors, except Pearson who graduated from Daniel Boone High School this year. Each is also a 4-H Healthy Living Ambassador.
Kellner was a State Level II Winner in her portfolio project area of Food, Nutrition, Health and Fitness. This accolade also comes with a scholarship. Kellner has been active in 4-H since 4th grade and has been involved in public speaking and leadership and has served as a past Honor Club 4-H President. She has served on the Appalachian Fair Youth Board, Beta Club and Student Council and soccer team at Daniel Boone.
Kellner said the favorite thing about her project is being given the opportunity to teach younger generations the tools to have a positive physical, emotional and mental health to help them live a happier and healthier life.
She said she aspires to use the skills she’s gained and lessons learned from the 4-H organization to facilitate her career in family law and child advocacy.
Nelson is active in 4-H and was recently elected to the Tennessee State 4-H Council as a senior representative. His major projects are personal development and citizenship. During camp and Healthy Living retreats, he led the flag retirement ceremonies. Besides 4-H, he is also an Eagle Scout and enjoys playing basketball and piano.
Pearson was the 2022 4-H Washington County Honor Club president and has served as an Eastern Region Officer. While at 4-H Round-Up, Pearson received the 4-H Tennessee Farm Bureau Health Plans Scholarship to help pursue her career in the medical field.
Leadership and personal development are her main 4-H projects, but she was also involved in HOSA, BETA and NHS clubs while attending Boone.
Fleenor, who attends Science Hill High School, began her 4-H career in Ohio as part of the Cloverbud program. Once in Tennessee she became an Honor Club member and then All Stars. Her main project is photography.
She was last year’s State Level I winner for her portfolio. Fleenor has also served as an Appalachian Fair Youth Board member. She is a member of her school’s JROTC program and participates in Wreaths Across America.