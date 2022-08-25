4-H Vol State Award winners

Washington County’s VOL State Award winners are, from left, Grace Kellner, Spencer Nelson, Rebecca Pearson and Jaelyn Fleenor.

 Contributed

Four Washington County 4-H senior high members recently received the Vol State Award, the organization’s highest honor.

Recognition for the award is based on outstanding records in project achievement, leadership, citizenship and service in 4-H and to their community.

