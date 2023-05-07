Gray Property Discussion

School board members discuss the possible purchase of a two-acre property next to Gray Elementary School for $650,000. Pictured from left: Mary Beth Dellinger, Whitney Riddle, David Hammond and Keith Ervin.

 Amber Brophy/Six Rivers Media

Last week, the Washington County Board of Education continued their discussion about purchasing an available property next to Gray Elementary School but ultimately voted against it.

During a called meeting in April, the board first discussed a two-acre piece of property that is up for sale next to Gray Elementary. The property currently has a house built on it, but board members expressed an interest in acquiring the property in case the population growth that is projected for the Gray and Boones Creek area results in a need to expand the elementary school.

