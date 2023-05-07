School board members discuss the possible purchase of a two-acre property next to Gray Elementary School for $650,000. Pictured from left: Mary Beth Dellinger, Whitney Riddle, David Hammond and Keith Ervin.
Last week, the Washington County Board of Education continued their discussion about purchasing an available property next to Gray Elementary School but ultimately voted against it.
During a called meeting in April, the board first discussed a two-acre piece of property that is up for sale next to Gray Elementary. The property currently has a house built on it, but board members expressed an interest in acquiring the property in case the population growth that is projected for the Gray and Boones Creek area results in a need to expand the elementary school.
The initial asking price for the property was $725,000, and in April, the board moved to put in an offer of $450,000. Last week, Board of Education Chairman Mike Masters told the board that the realtor did not agree to that price but returned with a final offer of $650,000.
Chad Fleenor made a motion for the board to accept this offer and purchase the property with a 90-day inspection period, saying, “I know that’s more than we’re wanting to pay, but I think it’s imperative that we have that property for future growth.” The motion was seconded by Whitney Riddle.
Overall, the board members’ primary concern was the cost of the property; however, many acknowledged the appeal of having the land for future expansion.
“(The price) is too much, and I hate it,” said David Hammond, “But in my short time on this board, I’ve only heard board members say, ‘We had the chance, but we didn’t do it, and we should’ve.’ I just don’t want to continue that pattern.”
Keith Ervin recommended not purchasing the property in favor of building portable or permanent buildings onto the current Gray Elementary property, if needed.
“I just cannot support spending $650,000 on a piece of property that we really (don’t need). It would be really nice to own ... but I can’t (support) it,” said Ervin.
After discussion, the board voted on Fleenor’s motion to accept the offer on the property, and the motion failed after a non-roll call vote.
Johnson City Press’ Kayla Hackney reported that on Thursday the Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to approve the Keebler Annexation, which will bring 135 acres of Gray into Johnson City limits. This property will also be the site for a large home development project, which is projected to generate 1,067 new residents for the area.