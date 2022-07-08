This year Washington County Schools will be adding a free meal to the services that they provide students through their after-school programs in partnership with Coalition for Kids.
While Washington County Schools have had a partnership with Coalition for Kids for a while now, Jonesborough Elementary and Boones Creek Elementary were just recently deemed eligible to offer free meals to students during after-school programs.
“It’s important first and foremost to make sure that kids who don’t have the opportunity to eat a well-balanced dinner can have that opportunity,” said Jarrod Adams, Chief Operations Officer for Washington County Schools.
In addition to the tutoring, homework assistance and other services that Coalition provides during its after-school programs, students will now be able to receive a free dinner similar to what is served in schools during lunch. The meal will include an entrée, fruit, vegetables and milk according to USDA guidelines.
According to Adams, Washington County Schools are looking forward to expanding the services offered during the after school program, and they hope that this will encourage kids to sign up and attend the program if they need extra help.
Washington County Schools administration is still working to get the final permissions and paperwork completed, but officials said they hope to have this program up and running by September.
These meals will only be offered to the students already enrolled in the Coalition for Kids after-school program. Sign-up sheets will be sent to parents at the beginning of the school year, and more information will soon be released on the schools’ website at www.wcde.org.