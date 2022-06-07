Washington County Schools will be hosting public forums next week to address plans for renovations to school buildings in the district.
The Washington County Board of Education has announced that there will be two separate public forums to address concerns and suggestions that the community has for renovations to the schools. The Board of Education has recently hired an architectural firm to do some work on the schools and these forums will help them determine the most pressing needs.
In Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said, “The hope is that we can do some remedial work and also discuss some long-term upgrades.”
According to Boyd, it is not likely that any immediate decisions will be made at the forums. Rather this is an opportunity for the public to inform and guide the architects as they finalize their building plans.
The first forum will be held on Monday, June 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at David Crockett High School. This forum will address improvements to be made to Grandview Elementary, Jonesborough Elementary, Jonesborough Middle School, Lamar Elementary, South Central Elementary, West View Elementary and David Crockett High School.
Another forum will be held on Wednesday, June 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to discuss improvements to be made to Gray Elementary, Ridgeview Elementary, Fall Branch Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary and Daniel Boone High School.
All input is valued whether it is regarding general improvements that should be made to the schools’ grounds or a unique issue that a building or facility may have. Interested parties should make sure to attend these forums so that their voices and opinions can be heard before building plans are finalized.