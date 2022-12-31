As Washington County Schools prepare to return from winter break and finish out the academic year, superintendent Jerry Boyd takes a moment to reflect on the district’s achievements in 2022 and to look forward to continuing work in 2023.
Looking back
According to Boyd, Washington County Schools have spent a great deal of time this past calendar time “really assessing where we need to focus our efforts and continuing to make improvements together.”
He said that after seeing teachers and students return to a state of normalcy after the interruptions and shutdowns caused by the pandemic, it has been encouraging to see steady academic success as well as district-wide facility improvements.
- Washington County Schools had over 600 students graduate from Daniel Boone and David Crockett High School in 2022. That includes students who graduated in May, those who graduated over the summer and early graduates from the class of 2023.
- Boyd shared that he has seen an increase this year in students seeking advanced level classes and courses which offer dual credits or industry certifications. This is thanks to the district’s strong partnerships with local higher education institutions.
- The Washington County School district was designated as an “advancing” district by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) for academic growth, which Boyd says shows the high level of teamwork that goes on across the district.
- Nine schools in Washington County were designated as Reward Schools by the TDOE. These were Boones Creek Elementary, Grandview Elementary, Gray Elementary, Jonesborough Middle, Lamar School, South Central Elementary, Sulphur Springs Elementary, University School and West View Elementary.
- As a district, Washington County Schools were able to adjust staff salaries to better match their peer districts. They also launched their Parent Advisory Council and continued their Teacher Advisory Council, each of which meets directly with Boyd to address concerns and plan out strategies for improvement.
In addition to these academic highlights, Washington County Schools was able to dedicate resources toward facility improvements across the district.
- The playground and facility updates at Boones Creek Elementary were finished in 2022.
- Progress has continued to be made on the Jonesborough Elementary project with the structure projected to be finished in 2023 and the interior to be completed in 2024.
- Both Daniel Boone and David Crockett High School received updated turf on their athletic fields and brand new LED lighting fixtures on their football fields. Continued work on these athletic facilities is planned for coming years with progress to be seen in 2023.
- The Washington County Board of Education met with the Lewis Group, an architectural firm based out of Knoxville, and put together a long-range facilities improvement plan in August. The board hopes to begin addressing some of the architects’ recommendations soon.
- Sulphur Springs unveiled their new CTE lab in August, and the district hopes to replicate this model in more K-8 schools throughout Washington County.
- Boyd also shared that district administration has worked hard throughout 2022 to obtain grants and funding that will plant seeds for improvements to come.
Looking forward
“What’s been very encouraging and certainly amazing is just seeing people realize that we have so much that we can and need to do in the schools,” said Boyd. “And that has prompted a district-wide focus on continuous improvement that’s certainly going to benefit students and ultimately our entire community.”
Boyd shared the facility improvement plans for 2023 as well as some general academic and administrative goals that the district hopes to work toward.
- Following the improvements made to Boones Creek Elementary School’s playground, the district plans to continue these regularly scheduled improvements at other elementary schools starting with Lamar Elementary.
- Improvements will continue to be made to increase security at schools across the district, including but not limited to new hardware and construction, new entryways and more controlled-access doors.
- The district plans to continue to expand opportunities for high school students to earn post-secondary credits and certifications as well as to extend those opportunities for exposure to career opportunities to elementary students.
- Boyd said that in his discussions with teacher advisors, they have expressed to him desires for more professional development days so that they can continue to hone their skills. He said that it is a district priority to meet these needs and help teachers always be the best they can be.
- As Washington County continues to grow, Boyd said that the board of education may need to look at enrollment zones and possibly even make some adjustments to accommodate the expected growth in the Gray and Boones Creek areas. He said that the board hopes to fully and wisely utilize the existing facilities before deciding to build more schools to accommodate growth.
- 2023 will bring with it the annual replacement of between five and eight school buses as well as annual updates to school technology and materials. This year is also an adoption year for math curriculum, and a choice will be made on those materials in the spring.
“I’m excited about the years ahead, and particularly the next year ahead,” said Boyd. “It’s just a privilege to be able to serve alongside everyone with a focus on working toward what’s best for students in the community.”
“I just continue to be proud of the work that I see happening in our classrooms and schools,” he added. “I know that’s expected of any superintendent to say, but as I have the chance to walk through our schools I have seen, and visiting officials have also remarked, that the work that our teachers and students are doing is the right work and the district is certainly going in a direction that we need it to.”