On Thursday, Washington County Schools administrators and the Board of Education held a banquet to honor graduating CTE students from both high schools who have earned industry certifications.
This event honored around 100 students from the 33 Career and Technical Education programs available at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools. In addition to honoring the students who have worked to earn their industry certifications, the banquet spotlighted the work being done in the schools’ hospitality and tourism programs.
The event was catered by students in the culinary arts program at David Crockett, and decorations were organized and provided by students in the hospitality and tourism program at Daniel Boone.
“It’s quite an accomplishment for them to not only focus on achieving their requirements for graduation but to also achieve industry certifications,” said Superintendent Jerry Boyd.
Boyd added that these students are in a unique position where they are able to leave high school with industry certifications that can make them more desirable applicants for jobs or further education after graduation.
“(The CTE program) has grown,” he said, “and that is intentional on the part of Washington County Schools as well as many school districts. We know that we have to help students get those credentials just to make them more competitive when they leave here.”
Several students who were honored at the banquet received multiple industry certifications within their program of study. During the awards ceremony portion of the event, each student was called to the front of the room to receive a certificate of achievement, shake hands with school board members and receive special graduation regalia from their program instructors.
The event also featured opening speeches by Tennessee state Rep. Tim Hicks and local business owner Tom Foster, who are graduates of Daniel Boone and David Crockett, respectively.