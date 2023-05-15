On Thursday, Washington County Schools administrators and the Board of Education held a banquet to honor graduating CTE students from both high schools who have earned industry certifications.

This event honored around 100 students from the 33 Career and Technical Education programs available at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools. In addition to honoring the students who have worked to earn their industry certifications, the banquet spotlighted the work being done in the schools’ hospitality and tourism programs.

