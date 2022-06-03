The School Nutrition Foundation, the charitable arm of the non-profit School Nutrition Association, has named Caitlin Kite, Washington County Schools nutrition director, as the recipient of the Vulcan Equipment Grant for school meal program equipment.
As the grant recipient, the county school district will be awarded up to $35,000 worth of Vulcan equipment. It will work with an ITW/FEG representative to determine what best suits their school district’s specific needs.
Facing continued challenges stemming from these unprecedented times, school nutrition professionals around the country applied for SNF Equipment Grants in the fall of 2021 to receive new equipment to benefit their school meal program.
Kite oversees the school nutrition program for the district’s nearly 8,500 students. This grant will help the program improve the safety and functionality of some of its kitchens.
Kite says one of the problems the staff faces is heating food with ovens that bake unevenly. Employees must constantly open and close the oven doors and rotate the trays multiple times to avoid burning, which adds precious time to lunch preparations. District kitchens also have some equipment that can no longer be fixed, with some equipment being at least 40 years old.
Washington County Schools works with a local farmer to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables. The nutrition department would like to expand its offering of vegetables which are fresh or frozen versus canned.
“We know frozen vegetables are considerably similar in taste and texture to fresh. With the proper equipment, we will be able to develop recipes using vegetables that don’t always come in a can,” Kite said. “We would rather be able to steam vegetables instead of boil them to retain the highest level of nutrients possible.”
“We are thankful for our industry partners who recognize there is a great need to help our schools upgrade kitchens,” SNF Chair JoAnne Robinett said.
Kite says some of this new equipment will allow staff to cook closer to serving time, which decreases the amount of time food needs to be kept warm. Replacing old equipment should also help reduce some of the energy costs of the Nutrition Department.
“We’re ecstatic to continue partnering with the SNF to help school nutrition programs across the country,” said Meghan Hurst, vice president of sales and marketing for Vulcan. “Our commitment to providing schools in need with new equipment is one we hold near and dear to our hearts. Caitlin’s district is well deserving of this grant and we can’t wait to see the positive impacts it has on her staff and students.”