Through strong partnerships with community resources and the integration of mental health curricula, Washington County Schools are doing their best to support students’ mental health.
As awareness of a need for mental health resources has increased — especially after the period of social isolation that came with the COVID-19 pandemic — Washington County Schools are working to make sure students’ social and emotional needs are addressed as well as their academic needs.
“We address health and wellness in a holistic manner,” said Kelly Wagner, WCS director of Coordinated School Health. “We look at several aspects like physical health, mental health, nutrition and physical activity.”
She added that there is currently “more mental health support in our district than we’ve ever had.”
Thanks to various grants and a strong partnership with Frontier Health, the district has recently been able to add three social workers to their staff, purchase supplies to create calming rooms in each school clinic, gain access to a message-monitoring app to watch for concerning communication between students, bring licensed behavioral health specialists into the schools and incorporate programs and curricula that teach students how to identify and manage emotions and stress in a healthy way.
Frontier Health’s partnership with the county school district has also had a significant impact on the services the schools are able to provide to students. The partnership has enabled the schools to have behavioral health therapists and student assistance counselors on site throughout the school day. Additionally, telehealth visits are available through Frontier Health for students who need them.
In each Washington County school, students are able to reach out to any school counselor, nurse or trusted teacher, and they will be put in touch with mental health professionals that can best meet their needs, whether it be a counselor at the school or at Frontier Health’s clinic.
“We take a team approach to do what we can and what’s best for the kids,” Wagner said.
After ensuring the student is not a threat to themselves or their peers, the school and Frontier Health professionals work together to meet the student’s needs. These needs can vary from a one-time visit to talk through a stressful day, recurring visits to work through anxiety, or more in-depth and ongoing assistance for bigger issues.
Wagner said over the last couple of years she has seen an increase in students needing help with their mental health. During the 2021-22 school year, there were a total of 3,609 therapy sessions conducted in the schools, and in the first month of the current school year, 328 students reached out to counselors across the district.
“Really before the pandemic we did not (see many come forward), but after the pandemic — you know, where kids were isolated from their friends and everything — they did have some anxiety and depression, and we are seeing that in schools,” she said.
The majority of students who are coming forward, she said, are struggling with anxiety and depression, and in some cases, self-harm. Wagner said she is happy to see both high school and middle school students going to their school counselors and nurses “just to say they need some help.”
She also mentioned seeing a significant number of students struggling with behavioral issues, but school staff are taking a new approach to handling these issues.
“You know, small kids have big emotions, and the only way they’re gonna come out is the only way they know how,” she said. “Teachers are recognizing that … rather than getting frustrated with the behavior, when you understand what causes the behavior, it will more than likely break your heart rather than cause you to be frustrated with the child.”
One of the most significant ways that Washington County Schools are addressing the increased need for mental health services is by incorporating mental health education into regular classes for all grade levels.
“If we start it young,” said Wagner, “I’m hoping that as the years go on that’s going to change the mindset of middle and high school students — maybe not everyone, but it will definitely make a difference. It already has.”
The schools have invested in the Second Step curriculum for elementary and middle school students. Second Step is a full-year course that includes six to eight lessons per unit and uses interactive, discussion-based activities to “empower the kids with different skills to help them to be successful,” Wagner said.
The curriculum is easy for teachers to incorporate into their classes because it goes along with the state standards being taught.
At the elementary level, students learn skills for learning, empathy, emotional management and problem solving, in lessons that build at each grade level. In middle school, students learn about self esteem, recognizing and responding to bullying and harassment, the impact of bullying on communities and managing relationships and social conflicts.
Wagner said this curriculum helps students “to recognize strong emotions and unhelpful thoughts and learn how to apply strategies for managing those emotions and reducing stress.”
She said kids at this age are sponges for information and it is the perfect time to introduce them to these ideas and strategies.
“Now granted, there is negativity out there,” she said, “but when they’re young there’s a lot of innocence. They don’t think, ‘Oh, people are gonna make fun of me if I use these skills.’ They just do it because it’s normal and natural.”
When classes were virtual during the pandemic, Washington County Schools brought in the Mental Health 101 program from the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee as a mandatory program for high school students. The program is no longer considered mandatory, but due to the “extraordinary” feedback that Wagner got on it, the schools continue to invite the program teacher out to speak with the students during English and PE classes.
The program helps students not only understand mental illnesses and recognize the signs and symptoms, but it also teaches them how to effectively intervene by introducing them to strategies and resources.
“I think for years the kids hear ‘this is what depression looks like and here’s what anxiety looks like,’ and I think people are very familiar with recognizing that something is wrong, but they don’t know exactly what to do,” said Wagner.
She said empowering students to help themselves and their peers is one of the most beneficial ways to address mental health issues among students. Since there are some students who may not have a trusted adult in their lives, this positive support and intervention from their peers may be crucial.
“We’re here for academics,” said Wagner, “but we’re also here for the kids. Who the kids are as people is the priority to us. … We know students are going to forget some of the things that we teach them and that’s okay. … But however we can help them grow into healthy adults — that’s gonna be one of the most important things that we do.”
This story is part of our ongoing series, Teens in Crisis. To find the rest of the series, visit johnsoncitypress.com/news/teens-in-crisis/.