Similar to districts across the state, Washington County Schools have received their TCAP scores and are looking back on this past year to see the ways in which they were able to help students recover from the stresses of remote learning during COVID-19 and ways in which they will continue to focus their efforts.
“We have a lot of conversations about how we’re here to do things for students, provide students opportunities, open doors and support them,” said Boyd. “Teachers always want to do things for their students to make sure they feel valued and validated and have a chance to be successful.”
In 2019, 45% of Washington County Schools students were meeting or exceeding expectations in English Language Arts. That number fell to 35% in 2021 but rose to near pre-COVID levels at 41% in 2022.
In math, 44% of 2019 students met or exceeded expectations, with 25% hitting that mark in 2021. This year saw a significant increase to 35% of students meeting and exceeding expectations. Overall, students are on the up and up according to these TCAP scores.
“The increase and improvement from last year is a good indication of all the hard work that our teachers and students are doing,” said Boyd.
Boyd noted “promising movement” in third-grade test results. These third graders were only first graders going into the pandemic, a grade in which many students learn critical reading and writing skills.
“This past year we were really trying to reestablish and stabilize that learning in critical years for literacy in grades K-3,” he continued. “So to see that there was an improvement in those third graders from the previous year’s third graders, and just seeing that they were able to grow to a level that was at or near the 2019 level was certainly encouraging.”
According to Boyd, this past year was the first year that the schools implemented a large-scale summer camp focusing on literacy and math while also incorporating STEM activities. He said that these summer camps were an “intervention to accelerate learning as we go on to the next school year.”
Looking forward to the next school year, Boyd said that Washington County Schools plan to increase the number of tutors available to students in the lower grades. He said that after a successful small and controlled implementation of this approach in the spring of 2022, the schools have seen that it is more impactful if tutoring is provided throughout the school day rather than at the end of it.
“We’re so fortunate in this upper Northeast Tennessee region with partners like Niswonger who have made available to several districts in this area a grant to support the implementation of such tutoring,” he said.
Boyd said that the schools would also like to increase tutoring options for students at the high school levels, however they have as of yet not received any similar grant funding for this initiative. The schools plan to make use of existing resources to make this possible while they continue to pursue grant funding.
“Seeing the fruits of the hard labor that has been done by our students and teachers is certainly encouraging, and I’m very proud of the work that everyone has done,” said Boyd. “We want to make it part of what we do that we don’t just wait until there is a problem and that we have support available and accessible to our students when they need it, always.”