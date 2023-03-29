On Wednesday morning, high school seniors from David Crockett and Daniel Boone High schools gathered at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray for the 13th annual Prom Promise — an event where first responders simulate a response to a fatal car crash on prom night in order to urge students to make safe and responsible decisions.

This year’s Prom Promise was organized by Deputy Chief Brandon Archer with the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Service.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you