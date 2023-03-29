On Wednesday morning, high school seniors from David Crockett and Daniel Boone High schools gathered at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray for the 13th annual Prom Promise — an event where first responders simulate a response to a fatal car crash on prom night in order to urge students to make safe and responsible decisions.
This year’s Prom Promise was organized by Deputy Chief Brandon Archer with the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Service.
“This is the 13th year that I’ve done this,” said Archer, “and the goal from the start is not to sugarcoat anything. We make it as real as possible …”
For the Prom Promise, Archer coordinated with local high schools and emergency response agencies to simulate a fatal car crash and the serious effects of impaired and distracted driving. The event showcased the interagency coordination between the local fire department, EMS and the Washington County Sheriff's Office as well as the crew on the Highlands Emergency Air Rescue Transport helicopter from Greeneville. All participating emergency responders took time out of their days off to participate in this simulation.
During the event, Archer reassured the students that all injuries depicted were fake but the simulation was an accurate depiction of what would happen in a real life scenario. Students from Crockett played the victims of the car crash. These students are all currently enrolled in the school’s EMT-Basic class which is offered in partnership with EMS.
“We use a lot of students from the high schools because we want (other students) to know the people that are in the cars and see that this could potentially happen,” Archer said. “We were all teens at one point and can remember feeling on top of the world, but we need to just educate them and show them that this is something that can happen (to anyone) at any time.”
First responders showed students their real-life process for responding to a car crash with multiple serious injuries and or fatalities. Their response was in real time, including the helicopter’s 13-minute flight from Greeneville. Archer narrated the scene for the students and teacher watching, from the injuries suffered to the reasons why responders were doing certain things.
Archer said that for him, it is important to continue organizing Prom Promise events, because “those students that are sitting out in the stands (watching) are our future.”
He said that according to his research, Washington County ranks sixth out of Tennessee's 95 counties for highest number of motor vehicle accidents and fatalities involving teens.
“We’re grateful that we’re able to come out here and do this with the schools — they’re great at working with us,” Archer said. “We have a great community that supports us and there’s a whole list of individuals that provide things for us … We’re just tickled to death that we’re actually able to do this.”
He said this is the first year that the Prom Promise simulation has taken place at the fairgrounds, and he’s “hoping to build it a little bit bigger each year.”
“That’s the goal in bringing both schools together,” he said, “because they’re two different schools, but it’s one community. So I think this is something that the community needs to get behind and support.”
In closing, Archer urged parents and caregivers of teens to educate their students about safe driving practices and good decision making. He reiterated that if a student does find themself intoxicated or in a risky situation, it is always better to call someone for help than end up in a situation where EMS has to call parents with heartbreaking news.