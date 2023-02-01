Third grade teacher Tara Thompson, seventh grade teacher Cheryl Honeycutt and special education teacher Amanda Elliot were named the Washington County district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.(tncms-asset)c48e7942-a1b5-11ed-b7cc-237fb7aeb219[0](/tncms-asset)
Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year.
According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.
“The students, families and communities served by Washington County Schools are fortunate to have so many amazing educators that are highlighted annually through the Tennessee Teacher of the Year recognition program,” said Boyd. “This year’s cohort of exemplary educators represent the best of the best as nominated by their colleagues.”
Thompson is a third grade teacher at West View Elementary, Honeycutt teaches seventh grade math at Ridgeview Elementary and Elliott is the special education math inclusion teacher at David Crockett High School.
These teachers were chosen to receive this districtwide distinction based on their excellent work in their classrooms and throughout their schools. According to Boyd, these teachers were nominated for the distinction based on “their exceptional dedication to serving their students and to honoring the profession.”
After being recognized as district-level teachers of the year, these educators will go on to be considered during the naming of the Tennessee State Teacher of the Year.