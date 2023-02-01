washington county schools logo

Washington County Schools recently announced its three district-level teachers of the year for the 2023-24 academic year.

According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, every year, Washington County Schools recognizes “extraordinary teachers from each school and across the grade levels.” Of these exceptional teachers, Tara Thompson, Cheryl Honeycutt and Amanda Elliot were named the district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.

WC Schools 2023-24 Teachers of the Year

Third grade teacher Tara Thompson, seventh grade teacher Cheryl Honeycutt and special education teacher Amanda Elliot were named the Washington County district’s teachers of the year for their respective grade levels.(tncms-asset)c48e7942-a1b5-11ed-b7cc-237fb7aeb219[0](/tncms-asset)

