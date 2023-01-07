Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd shares the district’s strategies for attracting and retaining quality teachers.
The school system currently has a teacher retention rate of over 90%.
“It’s about creating and sustaining a culture where people feel supported and they want to continue to be there,” said Boyd. “It’s an ongoing effort.”
This effort, he said, starts at the school board level and goes all the way down to the teachers and administrators at each individual school. Some of the ways that the district works to support their teachers include encouraging professional development opportunities, facilitating open and clear communication across the district and providing adequate salaries and benefits for employees.
According to Boyd, one of the biggest focuses that the district has is on encouraging and enabling teachers to engage in professional growth and development.
“We want to make sure that (teachers and employees) have a path for growth,” he said. “People are energized by being able to improve and grow, so we want to make sure we offer that as a school system.”
He said that part of this is working to find opportunities for teachers to go and engage in “very focused and powerful professional learning” which can include learning new teaching practices and strategies, engaging in intensive curriculum planning and working closely with academic coaches.
The district is also working to strengthen their teacher coaching network across each grade level and subject area. These academic coaches serve as indispensable resources for teachers to get support from when it comes to improving the quality of their lessons.
Additionally, Boyd said that the district is very intentional about providing teachers with the best quality instructional materials possible. Whether it’s technology, textbooks or other materials, they know that quality resources make a strong teacher’s job all the easier.
He added that school administrators are aware of the increasing responsibilities and demands that are placed on teachers. Many of these demands often go beyond teaching grade level standards, and Boyd said that administrators are working to find ways to alleviate those extra responsibilities so that teachers can “focus on their students in the way that we need them to.”
According to Boyd, the district also recognizes teachers’ needs for support outside of the classroom. He said that while the schools have worked hard to enhance their mental health supports for students, it is important to extend those same resources to teachers. This is being done by making strong connections with third party mental health providers and bringing in the district’s own social workers to work alongside teachers.
“Teachers, in addition to the many things that are on their shoulders every day at school, also have lives and families that they’re trying to balance,” he said. “So we want to make sure that they know they have access to (mental health) supports when they need them.”
Knowing the best way to support teachers comes from clear and purposeful communication across the district. Boyd said that this often involves talking to previous employees as well as current staff and new hires to see where the district can be improving the support it offers.
“My role specifically (as superintendent) is just to be attentive and responsive to hearing the needs of our teachers, and then ensuring that our school leaders are in tune with that and have the resources they need to support their teachers,” he said.
He added that listening closely and implementing feedback when possible is a key strategy in the district’s teacher retention efforts.
Finally, the district has made significant efforts to address teacher salary. According to Boyd, recent budget adjustments at the school board level made it possible to improve staff salaries across the district. He said that the district knows that salary is an important issue for teachers, and with the new state funding for schools, he hopes there will continue to be opportunities to advance salaries.
Having only been a part of the Washington County School district for two years himself, Boyd said that what he hears and sees the most is that, for many employees, the district as a whole feels like a family. He said that for him it is really important for the schools to tap into that and make sure that each teacher has “an open door to be a part of that safety net of being a part of the Washington County Schools family and feeling supported, safe and challenged to grow.”
“I think the important piece of every successful school system is starting with what’s important and best for the people that are part of the organization,” he added. “So I’m proud of the focus that our teachers and educators and everyone on the Washington County Schools team has on students first, but we also understand that we have to support one another — particularly our classroom teachers.”