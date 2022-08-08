Refueling Washington County Buses

The new propane refueling station near Daniel Boone High School will be like this one that is in place in Jonesborough.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Washington County Schools is in the process of building a new propane refilling station for its school buses that serve the north side of the county.

The new station is being built on the same site, near Daniel Boone High School, where there used to be a diesel refueling station. According to Dr. Jarrod Adams, Washington County Schools chief operations officer, the diesel station had been removed due to a leak caused by old equipment.

Propane Station

