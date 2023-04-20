The Washington County Board of Education met in a called meeting Wednesday to discuss the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which will begin July 1.
Before discussing the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, the board moved to adjust the way in which board members are compensated for their time and service. Currently board members are paid according to the number of meetings that they attend each month, a number which can vary throughout the year.
Following proposals made by other school boards last year, District 3’s Chad Fleenor made a motion that the school board’s compensation be made to match the compensation of their funding body, which is the Washington County Commission. With this formula, each board member would be paid a flat rate per month regardless of how many meetings they attend.
Chairman Mike Masters explained that this method of compensation would simplify several things for the district’s financial and budgeting team.
The vote carried the motion with two board members voting “no” and will take effect July 1, 2023.
The board also reviewed the operational budget put together by the district’s nutrition department. This operational budget shows both the projected revenues and expenditures for fiscal year 2024 and also takes into account the $3 per hour wage increase for classified hourly positions which the board approved earlier this year. The department’s operational budget shows a total expenditure of $4.7 million, which is roughly $250,000 less than last year’s expenditures despite the wage increase.
“The fund balance is very healthy,” said Superintendent Jerry Boyd. “Right now that program is in a very good shape to have a very strong operational budget as well as a fund balance to fall back on as needed.”
After some discussion, the board unanimously approved the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. This budget showed projected total revenues of $86.3 million, which when added to the district’s state reserves, undesignated fund balance and money reserved for the capital outlay of the new Jonesborough Elementary School project, totaled to just over $91 million dollars.
The Washington County School System’s estimated revenues and expenses for fiscal year 2024 exceed those of the current fiscal year by nearly $5.5 million.
After being approved by the board of education, the proposed budget will be presented to the Washington County Commission on May 8 for their approval.