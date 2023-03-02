Washington County commissioners are being asked to amend an earlier capital funding request to replace four school buses after the county’s Board of Education expressed reservations with adding to its propane-powered fleet.

Originally, the school system was looking to buy four new propane buses, in the amount of $460,000, as part of its annual fleet replacement schedule.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you