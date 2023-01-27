Washington County officials gathered for the groundbreaking on four new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School on Friday.
The two new baseball fields and two new softball fields will be complete with artificial turf infields, dugouts, restrooms and concession stands.
“What this complex will support is our students developing the idea of working together and being a part of a team – something bigger than themselves,” said Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd.
Boyd said the school system worked closely with the Washington County Commission to help bring construction to fruition. The commission approved spending $5.2 million in capital funding to build the new ball fields.
“When we come back together here in hopefully just a few short months – it’ll seem like a few short months though it may be closer to a year – we’ll be able to get back together and throw out that first pitch and say, ’Let’s play ball,” said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.
The county officials were joined for the groundbreaking by student softball and baseball players as well as the school’s cheerleading team and mascot.
“We know how important athletics is in your all’s lives,” said Washington County Commissioner Ben Carder. “It helps you all be more disciplined and organized. It increases your strength. You’re going to be better people if you’re involved in athletics.”
Construction on the athletic fields is expected to be completed by October.