Worried about returning that overdue book to the Washington County Public Library?
There’s no reason to fret. The Jonesborough library and its branch in Gray are no longer charging fines for late returns.
Richard Griffin, director of the Washington County Public Library, said while fees will still be charged for damaged and unreturned material, as well as to make copies at the library, the traditional fines for books that are returned late are now a thing of the past.
“We don’t make that much money from late fines anyway,” he said. “They are an old-fashioned concept. We still encourage people to bring back the material on time.”
Griffin said he and other administrators have discovered over the years that late fines often discourage some patrons from returning to the library.
“They’ll return the books at the drop boxes and never come back inside the library,” he said.
Public libraries are a vital community service, Griffin said, and he and other officials want to make it easier for the community to use that service.
“We have more services than just lending books,” he said. “We offer voter registration, tax preparation and notary public services. We are a safe space for the public to read and relax.”
February is Library Lover’s Month and the Washington County library is conducting a survey to learn from patrons how it can better serve the community. Copies of the survey are available at both the Jonesborough library, 200 Sabin Drive, and the Gray branch, 5025 Bobby Hicks Highway.
The survey can also be taken online by going to wclibrarytn.com and clicking on the library’s Facebook page.
“We really need people to comment on our services and to tell how they use our facilities and how we can better serve them,” Griffin said.
“Things are so different now with COVID, and libraries have to change, too.”
As part of Library Lovers’ Month, officials are also asking patrons to visit the Jonesborough or Gray branch of the library and take a guess at how many candies are in a special holiday jar. The person with the closest guess wins the jar and all the candy inside.