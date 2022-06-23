Washington County commissioners approved a new $50 million general fund budget on Thursday that includes a minimum cost-of-living adjustment of 5% for county employees.
The budget was adopted by a 12-1-2 vote, with Commissioner Robbie Tester voting “no” and Commissioners Larry Cate and Steven Light absent. The new fiscal year is set to begin on July 1.
The new budget keeps the county’s property tax rate unchanged at its current $2.15 per every $100 of property valuation. From that tax rate, 74 cents will go to fund education, 67 cents for the general fund and 37 cents for debt service.
Commissioners also voted Thursday to approve a $83.8 million operating budget for the Washington County School System.
The county’s general fund budget is balanced by transferring $2.5 million from the county’s debt service and using a portion of its the fund balance.
Budget officials project Washington County will have $21.7 million remaining in its fund balance when the current budget year ends on June 30.
The new general fund budget covers special appropriations that include:
• $135,000 each for the Jonesborough Fire Department and six volunteer fire departments in Washington County.
• $1 million for the Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District.
• $250,000 for Washington County Animal Control.
• $2 million for the Johnson City/Washington County Emergency Medical Services.
• 102,000 for the Johnson City Public Library.
Before adopting the new general fund budget, commissioners voted 8-4-1 on an amendment to remove the county communications director’s position — at an annual salary of $52,000 — from the spending document.
Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chair of the county’s communications task force, said the position had failed to achieve many of the goals that commissioners had envisioned for it when they created the job three years ago. He said the next slate of commissioners, who will take office after the Aug. 4 election, might want to “go in a different direction.”
Huffine later revised the motion to eliminate the communications job, which is held by Susan Saylor, by stipulating one month’s salary will be kept in the new budget for the position to serve as notice to Saylor and to help with the transition of her duties.
He also said Saylor will likely have the opportunity to fill a similar role in another county department. Saylor also serves as communications director for Sheriff Keith Sexton.
Commission Chair Greg Matherly joined Commissioners Jerome Fitzgerald, Bryan Davenport and Phil Carriger in voting against the motion to remove the communications director’s job from the budget. Davenport said the two-year COVID pandemic had an impact on the position not meeting all the commission’s stated objectives.
Nonetheless, he said it was his opinion that Saylor has helped to promote a positive image of county government and warned his colleagues to be “very careful because we could backslide.”