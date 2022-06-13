Washington County’s delegation to the state House of Representatives told a meeting of area Republicans on Monday that a recently-passed formula for funding public schools is a major step in addressing educational needs in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act will replace the state’s 30-year-old Basic Education Program.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said the states’s new $9 billion school funding plan will result in an additional $14.2 million for Johnson City and Washington County schools once the state formula goes into effect in 2023.
“This is the biggest bill the General Assembly has passed in years,” Hicks told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “Our schools still have a long way to go, but this is a start.”
Hicks, who along with state Rep, Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, just completed his first legislative session in Nashville, noted the new funding formula is designed to meet the specific individual needs of each student in Tennessee.
“We want students in Tennessee to graduate high school with a focus,” said Hicks, who is unopposed in the Aug. 4 GOP primary, but will see an opponent in the November general election.
Hicks said Gov. Bill Lee has also included an additional $500 million in the new state budget for vocational and career technical education.
The Washington County lawmaker said he was also pleased to have pushed passage of legislation this year to expand the state’s Hope Scholarship program for students attending a Tennessee College for Applied Technology campus and to incorporate the middle college concept into TCAT programs.
Alexander also told local Republicans on Monday she was gratified to be a part of pushing other key GOP initiatives during her first two years in the General Assembly. Among them is a new truth in sentencing law that requires violent offenders to serve 100% of their criminal sentences.
“A 20-year sentence should mean a 20-year sentence,” said Alexander, who serves as chair of the Northeast Tennessee Legislative Caucus.
The Jonesborough lawmaker said she was successful earlier this year in passing legislation to help address the nursing shortage in Tennessee.
She also teamed up with House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, to pass legislation to expand hospital visitation rules in Tennessee to specify that a patient has the right to have a designated family member with them during their hospitalization. Alexander said the bill was a result of an incident she learned of involving a local patient during the COVID pandemic.
Alexander, who is unopposed in both the August primary and the Nov. 8 general election, said she hopes to push passage of two bills next year to expand funding for pre-kindergarten programs and to make it easier for retired teachers to return to the classroom without forfeiting some of their benefits.