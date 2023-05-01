Washington County Democratic Party Chair Sylvain Bruni, right, introduces guest panelists Todd Wood, president of DTWood Engineering, and Alaina Wood, climate communicator and founder of The Garbage Queen, at a forum on April 11 on the environment.
The Washington County Democratic Party has announced the topics of the new lineup in its Public Forum Series, which features a monthly panel of experts who will address issues important to local residents.
The next event will be held on May 9 with a focus on health care access and equity. Speakers will include Dr. Chase Harless, program manager at the Southern Equality Research and Policy Center; Dr. Jean Croce Hemphill, professor and academic director in East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing; Brooks Blair, executive director of Project Access; and Naia Tidwell, Johnson City site coordinator for Project Access.
All of the forums will be held at Johnson City’s Carver Park Recreation Center at 322 W. Market St. in Johnson City on the second Tuesday of the month and will begin at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will also be livestreamed on the party’s Facebook page at facebook.com/wctndp.
The Washington County Democratic Party launched its yearlong series of nonpartisan and educational public forums in January. Party leaders said the purpose of the forums is to inform the community about successes and challenges the region faces.
“These events are intentionally nonpartisan, open to the public and designed as informational and educational sessions to benefit all,” said Sylvain Bruni, WCDP chair. “Following the successes of our first three forums — Diversity and Inclusion in Appalachia in January, Education for All in February and Protecting our Environment in April — we assembled a wide-ranging series of topics to be addressed throughout the year.”
Other forum topics in the series are:
• Equitable Public Safety and Justice on July 11
• Transportation and Mobility on Aug. 8
• Protecting Workers on Oct. 10
• Economic Development for All on Nov. 14
The public is invited to optionally RSVP and learn more about each forum online at wctndp.org/forums.