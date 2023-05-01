Democrats hold forums

Washington County Democratic Party Chair Sylvain Bruni, right, introduces guest panelists Todd Wood, president of DTWood Engineering, and Alaina Wood, climate communicator and founder of The Garbage Queen, at a forum on April 11 on the environment.

 Brad Batt

The Washington County Democratic Party has announced the topics of the new lineup in its Public Forum Series, which features a monthly panel of experts who will address issues important to local residents.

The next event will be held on May 9 with a focus on health care access and equity. Speakers will include Dr. Chase Harless, program manager at the Southern Equality Research and Policy Center; Dr. Jean Croce Hemphill, professor and academic director in East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing; Brooks Blair, executive director of Project Access; and Naia Tidwell, Johnson City site coordinator for Project Access.

