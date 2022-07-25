Washington County commissioners hope an end to the long-delayed construction of the athletic complex at the Boones Creek K-8 School may be in sight.

The commission approved a resolution Monday to use $2.3 million in capital funds to complete the final phase to work on the ballfields and related amenities at the school. A series of funding and construction delays have hampered work on the athletic complex at the Boones Creek school, which opened to students in August 2019.

