Washington County commissioners hope an end to the long-delayed construction of the athletic complex at the Boones Creek K-8 School may be in sight.
The commission approved a resolution Monday to use $2.3 million in capital funds to complete the final phase to work on the ballfields and related amenities at the school. A series of funding and construction delays have hampered work on the athletic complex at the Boones Creek school, which opened to students in August 2019.
“This thing has been stretched out over a number of years,” Commissioner Phil Carriger said. “It has drug out for too long and inflation has killed us.”
The resolution calls for bids to be taken for “two softball fields, two baseball fields, sidewalks, concessions, restrooms and field lighting.” The commission will consider those bids in August.
Commissioners also approved a related resolution that stipulates the “design and construction of the athletic fields shall meet the minimum specifications required by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association/Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association.”
Before voting on the resolution, commissioners heard from Keith Trent, a coach at the Bones Creek school, who said the lack of completed ballfields has hurt baseball and other sports program at the school.
“We need these facilities,” he said.
The Washington County Board of Education has agreed to commit another $1 million from its educational capital projects fund to complete the sports complex project.
Last year, commissioners approved a resolution to authorize spending $2.1 million that was previously allocated in the capital projects fund to complete work on the final phase of a sports complex at the pre-K-8 school.
Before that, commissioners approved $875,000 in 2019 for the first phase of what was projected to be a $3.2 million project.
In other business Monday:
• Commissioners approved a resolution requested by the county’s Board of Education to transfer ownership of the old Boones Creek Elementary School property to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy for the establishment of a Tennessee College for Applied Technology campus at the site.
The move will allow the property to be used by the Tennessee Board of Regents to renovate the former school property. Tennessee’s new state budget includes $10 million to turn the old Boones Creek school building into a dual enrollment satellite campus of the Elizabethton TCAT.
Officials plan to transform the now-closed school at 348 Christian Church Road into a “middle college” program that will allow students to earn TCAT certification in fields such as welding, plumbing and carpentry while they are still attending high school.
• Commissioners voted to approve and adopt a study of the Boones Creek Road corridor. The study was authorized by the county, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City.
Adoption of the study was a requirement of the Tennessee Department of Transportation urban transportation planning grant that was used to fund the project. The study provides recommendation to the planned development of the Tennessee Highway 354 corridor.
The study also includes recommendations for “driving, walking and bicycling along the corridor.”
• Commissioners approved several capital funding resolutions for Washington County Schools. One was to spend $640,000 to replace 2,000 Chromebooks.
Another was to spend $460,000 to replace four school business in the 2023-24 school year.
