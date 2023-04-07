At Thursday night’s Washington County Board of Education meeting, the board was presented with a plaque and recognized as a “Board of Distinction” by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA).
The award was presented to the Washington County Board of Education by Steve Willis, the North East District Director for the TSBA and a member of the Unicoi County Board of Education. After being observed by members of other local school boards, the Washington County Board of Education was evaluated and found to be deserving of recognition.
“What this means is you've got a board and superintendent who are committed to going above and beyond what's really required of their positions,” said Willis. “In order to obtain this award, you have to think about those issues that are 1, 3, 5 and 10 years down the road. So your board is obviously committed to that and I commend you very much for receiving this award on behalf of TSBA.”
Willis also commended the board for their level of planning and diligent work in serving the students, teachers community of Washington County.
The current members of the Washington County Board of Education are: Chairman Mike Masters (District 2), Vice-Chairman Annette Buchanan (District 1), Mary Beth Dellinger (District 2), Keith Ervin (District 1), Chad Fleenor (District 3), David Hammond (District 3), Gregg Huddlestone (District 3), Whitney Riddle (District 2) and Vince Walters (District 1). The district’s superintendent is Mr. Jerry Boyd.
Each Washington County Board of Education meeting is open to the public, and board information can be found at www.wcde.org under “About Us.”