Board of Distinction

Steve Willis (left) presents a plaque to Washington County Board of Education Chairman Mike Masters (right).

 By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

At Thursday night’s Washington County Board of Education meeting, the board was presented with a plaque and recognized as a “Board of Distinction” by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA).

The award was presented to the Washington County Board of Education by Steve Willis, the North East District Director for the TSBA and a member of the Unicoi County Board of Education. After being observed by members of other local school boards, the Washington County Board of Education was evaluated and found to be deserving of recognition.

