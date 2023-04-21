WCS- Gray Property

From left: Mary Beth Dillinger, Whitney Riddle, David Hammond and Keith Ervin listen on to discussions about the property adjoining Gray Elementary.

 By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

On Thursday night, the Washington County Board of Education held a Called Meeting to discuss making an offer on an available piece of property next to Gray Elementary School.

The property in question is currently a two acre residential property with a house built on it. While Washington County Schools are not currently looking at any building projects on or near the property of Gray Elementary, several members said that they are interested in acquiring the property so that future expansion could occur.

