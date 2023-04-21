On Thursday night, the Washington County Board of Education held a Called Meeting to discuss making an offer on an available piece of property next to Gray Elementary School.
The property in question is currently a two acre residential property with a house built on it. While Washington County Schools are not currently looking at any building projects on or near the property of Gray Elementary, several members said that they are interested in acquiring the property so that future expansion could occur.
“It’s more of a vision thing to me,” said Whitney Riddle. “Do we have to have it? No. Is it smart to buy it for the future of the kids in the system and expansion? I think so.”
Board member Keith Erivn voiced his concerns that the board was going to be offering too much money for the property, although that initial offering price was not stated during the Thursday night meeting. However, his motion to bring the price down ultimately failed.
Ervin initially wanted the board to wait to make an offer until after the property’s realtors had put it out on the market.
“I know it’s a gamble,” he said, “but I just cannot support that much money for (that property).”
In recommending that the board make a preliminary offer on the property before it went out to the open market, Riddle said, “What I was thinking is maybe… $550,000 or $575,000 is close enough to engage and then we see if (they’re interested). And they may not be… but we’re trying and we’re trying to save taxpayer money but be good stewards and be smart for the future of our system.”
Part of the appeal of the property is the rarity that property adjoining school buildings ever comes up for sale. Some members recalled other times that previous Washington County school boards had been in this position and not seized the opportunity, to the dismay of the current school board.
According to district superintendent Jerry Boyd, building on 900 square feet of that property could provide an estimated twelve classrooms, at about twenty five students per classroom, and hold an estimated 300 students.
Boyd also pointed out that on the other side of the two acre property in question is 25 acres of land which currently belongs to the Appalachian Fair Board. Should that property ever become available, the possession of the 2 acres would serve as a bridge to open up doors for discussion of even further land acquisition and growth.
With the population growth that is occurring and projected to continue in the Gray area, most board members agreed that the property would be an investment, but were in disagreement about the price that should be offered.
A final motion was made by David Hammond to put in an offer of $450,000, which was carried with two “no’s” in a non-roll call vote. Boyd and board chair Mike Masters will take the Board of Education's decision to the property’s realtor to continue the negotiation and purchase process.