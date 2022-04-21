Do you dig fossils?
Would you like to?
Summer dig season has begun at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum, where paleontologists will be excavating and preserving fossils — and they’re looking for volunteers to help out.
The museum will host a volunteer drive on April 30, where attendees will learn about the ongoing operations at the site and how they can participate this year. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Gray Fossil Site, overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University, is all that remains of a 5-million-year-old ecosystem that was once home to a variety of ancient plants and animals.
Since the discovery of the site in 2000, volunteers have contributed to the museum’s work of collecting, cleaning and sorting the site’s many thousands of fossils, from tiny plant seeds and fish bones to massive rhino and mastodon skeletons.
And, as the site’s web page points out, those volunteers are often the first to see new findings, “before they even go into the lab.”
The museum needs volunteers now more than ever to support the crucial process of getting fossils out of the sediment and into museum storage, museum officials said. This year’s volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in the field as well as inside the lab. Volunteer positions will begin in May.
So, in which areas do volunteers work? The volunteer page explains:
Preparation Lab: Volunteers in the lab pick through fossil sediment to find microfossils, clean fossils and reassemble them. These tasks take patience and a keen eye. Again, these volunteers often get the first look at rare or undocumented extinct species.
New volunteers are trained thoroughly in basic techniques before advancing to more complex tasks. Volunteer opportunities in the lab are offered Tuesday through Saturday.
Field Work and Excavations: Volunteers in the field assist with excavation of fossil material and wet-screening of site sediments.
Volunteers interested in assisting with fossil excavations and field-work are first trained in our preparation laboratory. To become a field volunteer, begin by applying to volunteer in the lab.
Paleontology Collections: Volunteers in the Gray Fossil Site and Museum paleontology collections assist staff and students in cataloguing and re-housing fossils in the site’s collection.
After the April 30 drive, volunteers can apply by filling out an application form on-site or online.
No prior experience with fossils is necessary to apply. Applicants may be as young as 16, but minors will require a guardian’s signature to apply. Volunteers can work three or more hours per week on a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities, but positions are limited.
Visit etmnh.org/support/volunteer for more information about volunteering. For more information, email Shawn Haugrud at haugrud@etsu.edu.
The Gray Fossil Site and Museum is at 1212 Suncrest Drive in Gray.
