Ridgeview Elementary held their Veterans Day Assembly on Friday morning, honoring the many men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
On Friday, Ridgeview Elementary’s gymnasium was filled with students, staff, family members and friends who had all come together to celebrate and honor our country’s veterans.
The program included patriotic music led by the Daniel Boone High School Band and Ridgeview students, the presentation of the flag by the DBHS MCJROTC, speeches by Ridgeview’s principal Leslie Lyons and Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton and individual recognition of members from each of the six branches of the Armed Forces.
Audience members included representatives from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy, as well as their spouses and family members. Students sang each branch’s official song, including the Space Force’s recently adopted “Semper Supra.”
Music teacher Josh McFadden gave special recognition to one guest who was both a World War II and Korean War veteran. Charles William Willard served in the Navy first as a bombardier in the Pacific Theater of WWII and later as an Aviation Ordinance Worker aboard the USS Vally Forge during the Korean War.
“We’re in the business of growing students and thinking about the future,” said Lyons. “We are so glad to be able to take a moment to step back and recognize that without the service of our veterans, we wouldn’t have the freedom to think big and grow and be whatever we want to be when we grow up. We just wanted to thank them for that special gift.”