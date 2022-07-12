Below is updated information regarding Johnson City Schools' start times for the 2022-23 school year that was not included in Monday's article.
The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, August 3. Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m., along with Science Hill High School. Dismissal time for the middle schools will be 2:40 p.m. and the high school will release shortly after at 2:45 p.m.
All elementary schools will start their school days at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. All Johnson City Schools will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 4, for Election Day, and students will return to school on Friday, Aug. 5.