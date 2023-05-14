Unicoi County High School celebrated its senior class with an awards ceremony on Tuesday night.
According to data collected by UCHS, roughly 87% of their senior class is planning to pursue post-secondary education, while 13% plan to go straight into the workforce.
Three UCHS seniors, Jonathan Anderson, Gabriel Laforce and Jonah Silvers will join the air force. Ten UCHS students will pursue their education at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and seven seniors were signed to different college sports teams across the region.
Several students were awarded scholarships and many were presented certificates recognizing their academic achievements during the awards ceremony. Over $2 million in scholarships and financial aid were awarded across the entire senior class. Approximately $45,000 in scholarships came from the community.
The following students were presented with scholarships during Tuesday’s ceremony.
Blue Ridge Pottery Scholarship recipient: Alex Green
Board of Education Scholarship recipients: Kayla Bowman, Macy Miller and Emily B. Rice
Erwin Monday Club Scholarship recipient: Paola Ramirez
Farm Bureau Scholarship recipients: Kendall Hensley and Katie Hensley
Flag Pond Scholarship recipient: Macy Robinson
Kiwanis Scholarship recipient: Macy Miller
Mitchell Bowman Memorial Scholarship recipients: Samuel Berry and Abby Foster.
Paul C. Monk Scholarship by Clinchfield Credit Union recipient: Kayla Bowman