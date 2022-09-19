Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education.
The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
Graduating seniors at UCHS will have the opportunity to apply for the Ayers Foundation Scholarship, which awards $4,000 a year for four years toward the cost of tuition at both in-state and out-of-state colleges for a total of $16,000 per student.
“From now on, your children’s children, this is an unending scholarship,” said Janet Ayers, the Ayers Foundation president and Unicoi County native. “It goes on forever. Unicoi County will have this scholarship for every graduating senior for into perpetuity and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Unicoi County was originally one of the five Tennessee counties in the Ayers Foundation Scholars Program. The program brings counselors into the school to help guide students into post secondary education. The new scholarship is an expansion of that program.
“I’m happy to say over 10,000 rural students have been served by our program, with 87% of those continuing their education past high school,” Ayers said. “Probably just as impressive is 82% of those are actually getting that degree or certificate, which we don’t see that anywhere else in the country. So you have an Ayers school already.”
Students, who were brought into the auditorium for the surprise announcement, responded to the news of the scholarship with cheers and a standing ovation.
“What you can do now is sit there and dream big, do the work that it takes to get yourself there, you have the support of the Ayers counselors,” Director of Unicoi County Schools John English said. “You have the resources now. They’ve removed all barriers for you. So dream big, make big plans and make them happen.”
UCHS graduating seniors will have the opportunity to begin applying for the Ayers Foundation Scholarship as soon as this school year. The school’s Ayers counselor will be available to help eligible students apply.