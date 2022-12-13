Tybre Faw

WASHINGTON — The 400 Years of African American History Commission has appointed Johnson City high school student Tybre Faw as the first male student ambassador. Faw, 15, will support the organization’s mission.

The commission is a federally-appointed organization established in 2018 which operates independently as established by the U.S. secretary of the Department of the Interior. In a letter confirming Faw’s appointment, commission Acting Chairman Ted Ellis said, “We are extremely pleased that you will help to represent our commitment to youth as a national student ambassador.”

