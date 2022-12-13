WASHINGTON — The 400 Years of African American History Commission has appointed Johnson City high school student Tybre Faw as the first male student ambassador. Faw, 15, will support the organization’s mission.
The commission is a federally-appointed organization established in 2018 which operates independently as established by the U.S. secretary of the Department of the Interior. In a letter confirming Faw’s appointment, commission Acting Chairman Ted Ellis said, “We are extremely pleased that you will help to represent our commitment to youth as a national student ambassador.”
The commission’s purpose is to plan and carry out programs that recognize the contributions of African Americans over the 400 years of them coming to the country, initially as slaves, and celebrate their contributions to the nation since then. The commission encourages civic, patriotic, historical, educational, artistic, religious, and economic organizations to take part in activities related to its mission.
“I’m honored to serve as a student ambassador and look forward to learning and sharing more about our proud heritage through the commission,” Faw said.
Faw is a student at Science Hill High School. He joins Female Student Ambassador Saniya Gay, who is a student at Delaware State University.
Faw drew national attention when he met and was befriended by U.S. Rep. John Lewis during a ceremony at the Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, and later read Lewis’ favorite poem at the civil rights leader’s funeral. Since that time, Faw has authored two books and has been the subject of a book written about him by New York Times best-selling author Andrea Davis Pickney. He has also appeared at numerous national events related to African American heritage.
The appointment comes after Faw was interviewed by members of the commission in November. He will be formally inducted as a national student ambassador in a ceremony in Washington in February.