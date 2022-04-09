Isaac Moore and Richard Tucker are the two candidates vying for the 1st District seat on the Washington County Commission.

The winner of the May 3 GOP primary will be the only candidate on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.

Moore is a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Eliza-bethton. He is a service technician for Culligan Water Pro-fessionals and operates his own mowing business.

Tucker did not provide answers to a questionnaire from the Johnson City Press on the County Commission race.

• WHAT ROLE SHOULD THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT PLAY IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT?

Moore: “This will need to be looked on by a case by case basis. It is very important we bring jobs to the county.”

• WHAT WOULD YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITIES BE AS A COUNTY COMMISSIONER?

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Moore: “To ensure high-speed internet throughout the county and to continue to expand the industrial park.”

• WHAT ARE YOUR PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO BALANCING THE COUNTY’S GENERAL FUND BUDGET?

Moore: “To cut the fat and get out of debt.”

• WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF ABOLISHING ALL COUNTY FUNDING FOR NON-PROFIT OUTSIDE AGENCIES?

Moore: “I would not be for abolishing the county funds to non-profit agencies if it was something that was beneficial for the constituents of Washington County.”

• UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES DO YOU BELIEVE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO RAISE COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES?

Moore: “With the increase of the population of Washington County there should be no reason to raise taxes.”

Recommended Videos

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video