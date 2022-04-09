Isaac Moore and Richard Tucker are the two candidates vying for the 1st District seat on the Washington County Commission.
The winner of the May 3 GOP primary will be the only candidate on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Moore is a graduate of Daniel Boone High School and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Eliza-bethton. He is a service technician for Culligan Water Pro-fessionals and operates his own mowing business.
Tucker did not provide answers to a questionnaire from the Johnson City Press on the County Commission race.
• WHAT ROLE SHOULD THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT PLAY IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT?
Moore: “This will need to be looked on by a case by case basis. It is very important we bring jobs to the county.”
• WHAT WOULD YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE PRIORITIES BE AS A COUNTY COMMISSIONER?
Moore: “To ensure high-speed internet throughout the county and to continue to expand the industrial park.”
• WHAT ARE YOUR PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO BALANCING THE COUNTY’S GENERAL FUND BUDGET?
Moore: “To cut the fat and get out of debt.”
• WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOR OF ABOLISHING ALL COUNTY FUNDING FOR NON-PROFIT OUTSIDE AGENCIES?
Moore: “I would not be for abolishing the county funds to non-profit agencies if it was something that was beneficial for the constituents of Washington County.”
• UNDER WHAT CIRCUMSTANCES DO YOU BELIEVE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO RAISE COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES?
Moore: “With the increase of the population of Washington County there should be no reason to raise taxes.”