Two Johnson City Schools middle school students recently took the top two spots in the 6-8th grade division of the 2022 Civics Essay Contest with Liberty Bell’s Allie O’Neil taking first place and Indian Trail’s Ela Bradshaw taking home second place.

The Civics Essay Contest is hosted by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and seeks to encourage student civic engagement. Each of this year’s winners is receiving a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the state Capitol. First-place winners will also receive a $500 scholarship with second and third-place winners receiving $250 and $100, respectively.

Allie O'Neil

Allie O'Neil, a student at Liberty Bell Middle, received first place for her submission to the 2022 Civics Essay Contest hosted by the Tennessee Secretary of State.

Ela Bradshaw

Ela Bradshaw, a student at Indian Trail Middle, took second place for her civics essay in the state-wide contest.

