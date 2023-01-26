Two Johnson City Schools middle school students recently took the top two spots in the 6-8th grade division of the 2022 Civics Essay Contest with Liberty Bell’s Allie O’Neil taking first place and Indian Trail’s Ela Bradshaw taking home second place.
The Civics Essay Contest is hosted by Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and seeks to encourage student civic engagement. Each of this year’s winners is receiving a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship and a trip to the state Capitol. First-place winners will also receive a $500 scholarship with second and third-place winners receiving $250 and $100, respectively.
“It was crazy [to win],” O’Neil said. “I wasn’t expecting to win it all, but I was pleasantly surprised.”
O’Neil said that she wrote about how students can make their voices heard during elections, even if they aren’t old enough to vote. Some of the different things she highlighted included getting involved with civics to make a difference in the future. O’Neil said that she is looking forward to taking her first trip to the Tennessee state Capitol.
In her essay, Bradshaw also highlighted different measures that students can take to be active in civics, even if they can’t legally participate. She said that she was pleased with her work and excited about her runner-up finish.
“I feel really happy,” she said. “My parents are really proud of me, and I am proud of myself too.”
The 2022 Civics Essay Contest was open to all Tennessee students in public, charter, private school or home school associations in grades pre-K to 12. Schools chose up to two essays from each grade level to submit for the contest. In all, 3,841 contestants entered this year’s statewide essay contest.
The secretary of state’s office launched the Civics Essay Contest in 2016. This year’s theme was Why Your Vote Matters. Previous essay themes included voting, citizenship, leadership and civic duty.
The secretary of state’s Civics Essay Contest, Anne Dallas Dudley Award, College Voter Registration Competition and Student Mock Election are part of the office’s longstanding civics engagement efforts to prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. The secretary of state also offers lesson plans to help teachers to incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum. The free lesson plans were created by Tennessee teachers and are based on the Tennessee Blue Book.