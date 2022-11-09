November Elections

Election results are in for the Johnson City Board of Education, with two incumbents and two former members preparing to take their seats on the board following an unprecedented election.

Incumbents Thomas Hager Jr. and Kathy Hall won their bids for new terms on the board in Tuesday’s voting. They will be joined by Paula Treece and Jonathan Kinnick, former members who regained their seats.

