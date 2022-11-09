Election results are in for the Johnson City Board of Education, with two incumbents and two former members preparing to take their seats on the board following an unprecedented election.
Incumbents Thomas Hager Jr. and Kathy Hall won their bids for new terms on the board in Tuesday’s voting. They will be joined by Paula Treece and Jonathan Kinnick, former members who regained their seats.
Incumbent Robert Williams along with newcomers Sam Pettyjohn and Brian Squirek were the other contenders in the seven-candidate field.
In the months leading up to Tuesday’s election, many in the Johnson City community expressed their concern over the addition of partisan politics to the school board race.
In Tuesday’s voting three winning candidates — Hager, Treece and Kinnick — ran as Republicans while Hall ran as an independent. Among the other candidates, Williams ran as a Republican while Pettyjohn and Squirek were independents.
“It really shouldn’t matter what political party a school board member is affiliated with, because the main focus should always be on what’s best for the students,” said LaDawn Hudgins, who sits on the Tennessee Education Association’s board of directors.
“On the school board, our first priority should be our students and their families, and we want to make sure that we are making decisions that are right for them,” said Hall, the incumbent board chairwoman. “To add a layer of partisan politics in there, I think could be distracting at times.”
Many board members and other education professionals who were concerned about the addition of partisan politics expressed their hopes that regardless of who won and what party they aligned with, the new board members would fairly represent the families in Johnson City by putting the needs of students first.
The votes received by the candidates on Tuesday were as follows:
• Hager — 8,175.
• Treece — 7,580.
• Hall — 7,406.
• Kinnick — 7,198.
• Williams — 6,482.
• Pettyjohn — 4,748.
• Squirek — 3,780
These numbers are still considered unofficial counts until they have been certified by the Washington County Election Commission.