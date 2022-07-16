Republican nominee Marty Johnson and independent candidate Billy Austin are vying for the 2nd District seat on the Washington County Commission.
The district is one of 15 commission district seats voters will fill on the Aug. 4 ballot. The 2nd District represents residents who vote at the West View Elementary School precinct in Limestone.
Early voting for the election will end on July 30.
Austin did not submit answers to a questionnaire emailed to him by the Press.
• Tell us a bit about your educational and career background.
Johnson: I’m a fifth generation farmer on our family farm.
I’m a realtor at Crye-Leike Realty where I specialize in rural properties/farm land. I’m also a licensed auctioneer and co-owner/Operator of WJ Livestock Auction in Telford.
• What do you believe are the key duties of a county commissioner?
Johnson: I feel the key responsibilities of a county commissioner is to oversee the county’s management and administration, representing county interests at the state level, participating in long-range planning and managing the county budget and finances.
• What level of commitment do you believe the county government should play in education funding and do you think the County Commission is currently meeting its obligations?
Johnson: I graduated from Washington County Schools and I currently have four children in the school district. My wife, Adina Johnson, is employed by the county school system.
I believe education is important and children are our future. I will work diligently to make sure our schools have proper funding.
• What role should the county government play in economic development, particularly in regard to tax increment financing and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements to entice businesses and industries?
Johnson: Infrastructure spending is designed to increase productivity by enabling businesses to operate more efficiently. I feel that this is a very important and useful tool when used correctly.
It is important for our county to be financially attractive to new and growing businesses.
• What will be your infrastructure priorities if elected to the County Commission?
Johnson: Waterlines, road maintenance and improvements and internet — to mention a few — are all important and should remain priorities.
• What are your priorities in balancing the county’s general fund budget?
Johnson: I think commissioners need to keep a close eye on the county’s general fund budget. It doesn’t need to be taken lightly. As a county we need to be smart with our spending and make wise investments for our future.
There is no room for wasteful spending and it shouldn’t be tolerated by taxpayers.
• Under what circumstances do you believe it is appropriate to raise county property taxes?
Johnson: I am in no way in favor of raising property tax. I feel that it is important for our county to maintain a relatively low tax rate.
This makes our area an attractive place to work, raise a family and call home. With that being said, I have always been told to “never say never.” For example, if the state would withdraw funding for a service and leave the bill for local government.
At this time the county would have to look into a way to close the budget gap.