GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University has named new chairs for two university departments.

Dr. Anne Acker, an associate professor of English, has been named chair of the higher education institution’s English and Languages Department while Dr. Faisal Al-khateeb, an associate professor of computer science, has been selected as the new chair of the Mathematics and Computer Science Department.

