Guided by its mission, Tusculum University continues to offer active and experiential learning in a caring Christian environment that equips students to be career-ready professionals who demonstrate a pioneering spirit and a commitment to civic engagement.

Tusculum has bolstered academic and social development for students and strengthened the quality of life for the community. The university anticipates further growth with the creation of new academic programs and the success of enrollment growth initiatives.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you