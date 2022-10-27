Students from Tusculum University shared their research from projects they completed this past summer as Ledford Scholars.
Undergraduates Sarah Calfee, Joe Calloway, Avery Carper, Emma Harriman and Maggie Vickers were selected as Ledford Scholars by the Appalachian College Association in the spring, according to a press release. They received stipends to conduct research during the summer on topics of interest to them that are related to their major.
The students recently presented their research results to Tusculum family members in the Meen Center.
“Seeing our students engaged in these research projects reinforces the active and experiential education they receive at Tusculum,” Dr. Scott Hummel, the university’s president, said. “We are proud of these students for seizing the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and engage in research that will benefit society and enhance their career prospects. They are outstanding representatives of Tusculum, and we are confident they will make an impact throughout their lives as civically engaged citizens.”
Here is a snapshot of the students, their majors and research topics:
• Calfee — biology with a minor in psychology, “Stress in Academia as a Predictor of Physical and Mental Health.” The study examined the relationship between perceived and occupational stress on physical and mental health outcomes in academia, according to the release.
• Calloway — environmental science, “Survey and Assessment of Chucky Madtom (Notorus crypticus) habitat in Little Chucky Creek.” Calloway’s goal was to better understand the habitat quality and possible evidence of the Chucky Madtom.
• Carper — psychology, “General and Self-Stigma surrounding Mental Health Services.” Carper investigated potential demographic differences as well as factors associated with general stigma and self-stigma in relation to the usage of mental health services.
• Harriman — mathematics, “Transient Dynamics in Coupled Epidemiological Systems with Seasonal Forcing.” She explored the coupled dynamics of seasonal birth rates and a disease outbreak in a two-species system, per the release. That extended recent work that found demographic patterns alone driving differences in disease burden, building a more general model and exploring the new parameters in that model. She showed that metrics of disease burden can be sensitive to changes, sometimes even small ones, in the frequencies and phases of demographic cycles of the two species.
• Vickers — English and history, “The Coffin Collection: Uncovering the Provenance of Tusculum’s First Library.” Vickers spent 132 hours analyzing 1,613 books from the original library of Greeneville College, the previous name of Tusculum University. The library contains thousands of books that were donated by Congregationalists in New England to the Presbyterian-affiliated Greeneville College during the first decades of the 19th century, and Vickers’ project shed light on the relationship between the two denominations.
