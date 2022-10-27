Students from Tusculum University shared their research from projects they completed this past summer as Ledford Scholars.

Undergraduates Sarah Calfee, Joe Calloway, Avery Carper, Emma Harriman and Maggie Vickers were selected as Ledford Scholars by the Appalachian College Association in the spring, according to a press release. They received stipends to conduct research during the summer on topics of interest to them that are related to their major.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you