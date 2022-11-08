David Bow, a professor of sport science who has served Tusculum University for 45 years, has been recognized by the Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
TAHPERD recently selected Bow for the Honor Award, which is considered the highest the organization presents, according to a press release. This award is not given annually and was last presented in 2017.
Bow was also named TAHPERD Teacher of the Year and has been a member of TAHPERD for more than 40 years, serving on TAHPERD’s Executive Board for 36 years.
He served as president in 1996-97, a division vice president for two terms and aquatics section chair for three terms as well as filled in as research section chair, according to the release. He has served as the chairman of the TAHPERD Constitution Committee since 2003 and has led numerous revisions of the TAHPERD constitution, bylaws and operating codes.
“These awards are a great honor,” Bow said. “This organization provides a terrific opportunity to interact with people from other universities, hear presentations and keep abreast with what is going on in the discipline. It’s very valuable to be part of the organization, so for them to honor me this way is just great.”
Bow has taught at Tusculum for 45 years and has served the university in numerous other capacities. Academically, Bow served as coordinator of the physical education program from 1977-2002, chair of the Physical Education Department from 2002-2003, director of the School of Education from 2003-2006 and chair of the Physical Education Department from 2006-2017. He has also coordinated the sport science program since 2018, the release said.
He has served on multiple committees and has been chair of the Enrollment and Services Committee, the Faculty Affairs Committee and the Working Group on Commons Integration. Bow has also served six terms as faculty moderator. He is now a member of the General Education Committee.
He is well known for his service as athletic director from 1977-1991. At various times during those 14 years, he was also the head coach of the men’s basketball team, the men’s soccer team, the men’s golf team, the men’s and women’s cross country teams and the baseball team. He also served as interim coach of the softball team and as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team.
In addition to this newest recognition, Bow earned the National Living Faculty Award from the Tusculum Alumni Association in 2011, and he was inducted into the Tusculum Sports Hall of Fame in 1993.
“Dr. Bow has dedicated his career to serving Tusculum in meaningful and abundant ways and is an integral member of the university family,” said Dr. Suzanne Byrd, chair of the Sport Science Department. “Our students, our university and TAHPERD have benefited considerably from his dedication and commitment. Dr. Bow is a blessing to Tusculum, and we are grateful he has chosen to spend his career with us.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.