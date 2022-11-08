David Bow

David Bow received an award from the Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

 Contributed

David Bow, a professor of sport science who has served Tusculum University for 45 years, has been recognized by the Tennessee Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

TAHPERD recently selected Bow for the Honor Award, which is considered the highest the organization presents, according to a press release. This award is not given annually and was last presented in 2017.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you